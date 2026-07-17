'Did you ignore because she was poor?': SC raps Ghaziabad hospitals on treatment denial to rape-murder victim

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on private hospitals accused of refusing initial treatment to a four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and later murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made sharp observations against the doctors, saying that failing to provide emergency medical care amounted to a grave dereliction of duty.

'No right to put Dr. before your name'

"If you do not perform your duty, you have no right to write 'Doctor' before your name," the CJI remarked.

Expressing concern over the hospitals' alleged inaction, the court said that even if the facilities lacked the infrastructure to treat the child, they should have ensured that she was immediately shifted to another hospital.

"Had you shown even a little sensitivity, you would have taken the child to another hospital if you could not treat her," the CJI said. The bench also questioned whether the child had been ignored because of her family's financial condition.

"Did you ignore her because she was poor? Was it because she could not pay your fees?" the CJI asked.

The Supreme Court further asked the private hospitals to voluntarily provide financial assistance to the victim's family, warning that if they failed to do so, the court would consider imposing a monetary penalty on them.

About the case

The incident took place in March this year in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. According to the victim's family, the four-year-old girl was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying chocolates. When she did not return, her family launched a search and later found her unconscious and covered in blood.

The family alleged that they rushed the child to two private hospitals, but both refused to admit her. She was then taken to the Ghaziabad district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Subsequently, the family moved the Supreme Court, alleging serious lapses in both the police investigation and the medical response. In April, the apex court ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which found that the private hospitals had failed to provide timely emergency treatment.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant strongly criticised the hospitals, saying, "A child victim of such a heinous crime is brought before you, and you are so merciless that you did not provide medical care."

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