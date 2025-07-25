Was China discussed during PM Modi and Muizzu's meeting? Here's what MEA said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that India remains engaged with the Maldives on all matters that could affect their shared security interests in the region.

Male:

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to security-related issues, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Speaking on Friday after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Muizzu, Misri said there was mutual understanding to continue cooperation in critical areas.

Responding to questions about China's presence in the discussions, Misri noted, "The President expressed his commitment to the importance that the Maldives attaches to security-related issues and the commitment of both sides to continue working together." He also highlighted the regular and active contact between the security agencies of both countries.

Talks between PM Modi, Muizzu

During PM Modi’s two-day visit to the Maldives, the two leaders held wide-ranging talks focused on strengthening ties in areas such as trade, defence and maritime security. Misri underlined India’s continued engagement with the Maldives on matters impacting regional security.

“There is quite a high frequency of contact between the security authorities of the two countries and engagement at various levels. We continue to work with the Maldives on any issue that might impinge upon shared security interests in the region,” he added.

Debt relief to the Maldives

A major agreement signed during the visit will reduce the Maldives’ annual debt repayment to India by 40 per cent. This development is expected to ease financial pressures on the island nation and reflects India’s commitment to supporting its neighbour’s economic stability.

India also announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the Maldives. Additionally, both nations agreed to finalise a free trade agreement soon, aiming to further enhance bilateral economic ties.

'Friendship first' at the heart of India-Maldives ties: PM Modi

In his media address, PM Modi emphasised the historical and deep-rooted nature of India-Maldives relations. “For us, it is always friendship first,” he stated. “The roots of our relations are older than history and as deep as the ocean.”

Reiterating his vision for the future, Modi said the India-Maldives friendship would always “remain bright and clear,” regardless of changing circumstances.