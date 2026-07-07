OPINION | Did Champat Rai's arrogance lead to his downfall?

New Delhi:

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and another trustee Anil Mishra. They had tendered their resignations after an FIR was filed by the Trust relating to temple donation embezzlement. Krishna Mohan, a trustee, has been given the responsibility of running the temple as working general secretary till a new appointment is made.

There are now three posts of trustees vacant in the Trust. A meeting of the Trust will be held on July 22 to decide on the names of new trustees. A CEO will be appointed to look after the administration of the temple. A three-member committee headed by retired Justice Permod Kohli will give recommendations about changes in the management.

After Monday’s meeting of the Trust, treasurer Govind Dev Giri said, no one has any doubts about the integrity of Champat Rai, but he made a big mistake in trusting the wrong persons. Govind Dev Giri said the golden Ramcharit Manas book donated by former Home Secretary S. Laxminarayanan has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum now. He said, all gold, silver, diamond and other ornaments donated to Lord Ram are secure. A list of 2,800 such valuable gifts has been prepared and anybody can inspect them in the temple premises.

The treasurer said the embezzlement of donation box money took place because of negligence on the part of some of the members, but the State Bank of India is equally accountable since counting and depositing of donation money was being done jointly by the trust and SBI. Govind Dev Giri said SBI should have filed the FIR about embezzlement with the police, but it failed in discharging its duty.

Govind Dev Giri said that some anti-Hindu elements are trying to take advantage of the situation and they are trying to incite Hindus. He appealed to all devotees of Shri Ram not to be swayed by such moves.

Champat Rai will no more be seen in Ram Mandir Trust because he trusted those who committed the sin and insulted those who tried to give him sane advice. He showed negligence and ran the Ram Temple like his fiefdom. He was blinded by arrogance and did not see or hear what was happening inside the temple. There was no lack of dedication on his part, and his intentions were pure, but there was a grave lapse in monitoring and policy.

Champat Rai neither listened to the RSS nor did he give importance to the members of the Trust. In spite of getting requests to appoint a CEO, he raised his army of sycophants and allowed them to loot donation money. When the robbers were caught, he showed mercy instead of handing them over to the police. This behaviour of Champat Rai proved to be his downfall. Professionals must now be appointed to manage the Ram Mandir. There should be a vigilance department to keep strict watch so that no one can ever dare to commit such a sin.

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