Dictatorship at its peak in Telangana: Bhim Army chief detained in Hyd over CAA protest, sent back to Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was on Sunday detained in Hyderabad while he was on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and NRC event, has now been sent to Delhi. The Dalit leader was in the city to address a gathering on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens

and National Population Register.

Azad was sent back to Delhi in an early morning flight from Hyderabad.

Police said they had not granted permission for the programme to be held. Azad's detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.