Image Source : INDIA TV Several coaches derail after the accident

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident LIVE Updates: A major train accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda after around 10 to 12 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express going from Chandigarh to Dibrugarh reportedly derailed on Thursday. According to initial reports, several passengers are said to be trapped.