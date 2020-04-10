Diary of a Reporter: Of lockdowns and new-age social paradigms, the fight goes on

It is day 17 of the coronavirus lockdown, I went to a local market today, grocery shop was open. The shopowner, Vasudev, was asking the customers to maintain distance and come one by one. I asked him, do you have Maggi noodles? He said no but told me that the supplies would come tomorrow. There were lots of rasgullas and gulab jamuns at the shop, Vasudev told me that since all the sweet shops are closed, people are buying all these packets to satisfy their sweet tooth.

I returned home and turned on my television. The news on all media networks was that the lockdown would be extended post-April 14. There are three things that the Narendra Modi government can and should do after 14 April. The first is to identify hotspots with high numbers of COVID 19 cases, where the current curbs will have to continue. The second is to permit organized manufacturing establishments, especially for government and private corporate sector owned entities, to start production. As enterprises registered under the factories act, the units are amenable to monitoring, which also makes it possible to strictly enforce social distancing rules on them. And last but not the least, a substantial scaling up of testing, including rapid serological diagnosis for detection of antibodies in the blood.

There is little doubt as to the severity of the crisis, but the fight goes on.

China is claiming a victory over coronavirus. The pandemic started from Wuhan but now the Chinese are claiming the city is free from the outbreak. The story on social media, however, is different. Allegations are being made that China is hiding facts. I don't know what is true and what is false, but what is the need to make such bold claims. It is not a competition.

There is a street dog in our society, Kaluwa. These days he sleeps on the street like a king as there is very little vehicular movement. He has been getting food from the neighbors.

Another good news I heard today was that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the ICU. I wish him a speedy recovery.

PM Modi's handling of the situation has been commendable. It is not easy in a democracy to put a lockdown. Social distancing as a remedy is the main solution. And PM Modi has taken steps that have taken the country towards social distancing. People largely follow his appeal. It shows people have faith and confidence in him.

