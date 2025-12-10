Dhurandhar movie stirs Balochistan hornet's nest, here's how Baloch rebels reacted on social media Dhurandhar has triggered strong reactions among Baloch activists, with many praising its bold depiction of Baloch identity and Pakistani atrocities. A large section of the Baloch community called the film an honest first step towards global recognition of their struggle.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar is creating a storm at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market within days of its release. Beyond its commercial success, the film has sparked intense discussion among people from Balochistan and Baloch nationalist activists, as it presents Balochistan, the Baloch freedom movement, and India-Balochistan relations on a wide cinematic canvas. Actor Akshaye Khanna plays the role of a Baloch gangster named Rehman Daku in the film. Here is a look at how Baloch voices on social media are reacting to the movie.

Baloch users largely praise the film

Several prominent Baloch accounts on the social media platform X have shared their reactions to Dhurandhar. Many Baloch users acknowledged that seeing Baloch culture, identity, and references to Pakistani atrocities in a mainstream Bollywood film is significant in itself. However, some users also expressed dissatisfaction with the film's research and the portrayal of Baloch characters. Well-known Baloch activist Mir Yar Baloch wrote a long thread criticising the film. He said the movie portrays Balochistan as a land of gangsters, whereas the foundation of the Baloch freedom struggle is nationalism, not religious extremism.

'Baloch are victims of Pakistani terrorism'

Mir Yar Baloch also stated that Baloch people never celebrate terror attacks like 26/11 because they themselves are victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He strongly objected to a dialogue in the film where a Pakistani police officer says, "You can trust a crocodile, but not a Baloch." Calling it an insult to Baloch culture and the tradition of loyalty, he said that in Baloch society, "the value of one glass of water is 100 years of loyalty." At the same time, he praised the film for highlighting Pakistani oppression in Balochistan and for showcasing aspects of Baloch culture.

'Balochistan's identity shown beautifully'

Baloch users who openly oppose Pakistan also highlighted the film's positive aspects. Shahaan Baloch wrote that the song "Sher-e-Baloch" and the dance sequence in traditional Balochi attire beautifully depict the distinct identity of Balochistan. He said the film unsettles Pakistan because it mentions "Free Balochistan." Another prominent Baloch activist, Sami Baloch, wrote, "This is not a documentary, but an entertainment film. Even then, showing Baloch identity on such a big platform is a big deal." He praised Akshaye Khanna’s look in Balochi attire and the references to Pakistani atrocities in the film.

Mixed yet largely positive response

Sami Baloch further clarified that the negative remark on Baloch loyalty is delivered by a Pakistani officer in the film, not by Sanjay Dutt's character, and that it reflects Pakistani propaganda. Overall, a large section of the Baloch community described Dhurandhar as a "small but truthful step," while some activists termed it an "incomplete portrayal." Many Baloch voices also said they now want to tell their own story through cinema, depicting the historical friendship between India and Balochistan and their shared struggle against Pakistan in a more accurate manner.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna will be next seen in Mahakali; intense look as Shukracharya goes viral after Dhurandhar release