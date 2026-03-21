'Dhurandhar Dhami': Rajnath Singh praises CM Dhami as Uttarakhand government completes 4 years

Haldwani:

As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttarakhand government completed four years in office, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying that the state has seen massive development under his leadership. Rajnath was addressing a gathering during an event at the MB Inter College Ground in Haldwani, Nainital.

Rajnath said that the chief minister should be called 'Dhurandhar Dhami' as he is extremely capable and has done extraordinary work. In his remarks, the defence minister said Uttarakhand is the land of Gods, and a centre of culture and faith. Therefore, it is crucial to protect and preserve the sanctity of the state, Rajnath said.

"I appeal to all the people here that we must safeguard Uttarakhand. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, our government has sent a clear message that there is no place for illegal migrants in Uttarakhand. Under his leadership, more than 10,000 encroachments have been removed," Rajnath said.

Rajnath lauded Dhami for his government's education, employment and various other welfare schemes. He also recounted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre that implemented 'One Rank, One Pension', which was a long-pending demand of ex-servicemen.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Uttarakhand government for their concern for our veterans and the families of our martyrs. Whether it's providing financial assistance to their families, reservations in education, employment opportunities, or implementing various welfare schemes for them, Pushkar Singh Dhami has contributed and made efforts on all fronts," he said.

Rajnath reflects on tensions on West Asia

In his address, Rajnath also reflected on ongoing tensions in West Asia and said that the PM Modi's government aims to resolve them through "dialogue and diplomacy." He also lauded the PM's efforts in handling a potential energy or fertiliser crisis, which he said could have emerged due to the conflict.

"Today, the entire world is passing through a period of crisis. This is a matter of concern not just for India, but for the whole world. Even today, our Prime Minister has said that the solution to war will not come through war itself, but through dialogue and diplomacy. A solution to this global problem must be found through conversation and diplomatic efforts," he said.

Dhami lauds PM Modi

During the event, Dhami also addressed the gathering and hailed PM Modi. He said PM Modi has taken a pledge to make India developed, and for this, work is being done accordingly. He said India has become the fourth-largest economy and is emerging as a major global economic power.

Dhami also said that the entire world now looks at India for solutions to any global problem.

"Earlier, in the country's politics, only scams, scandals, misgovernance, and corruption were discussed. India's image on the international stage was portrayed as a weak, backward, and vulnerable nation. However, after 2014, under the powerful leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a historic period of reawakening India's self-respect, self-esteem, and sense of nationalism began," Dhami said.

"Today, with the policy of reform, perform, and transform, India is setting new development milestones. At the same time, we are establishing ourselves as a strong, capable, and powerful nation on global platforms," he added.