Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham gets Y-category security cover

Hindu preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham-- also knowns as Bageshwar Baba-- was provided Y-category security cover, said an official on Wednesday. The preacher remains in news over his stand on 'Hindu Rashtra'.

The direction was issued by the MP government.

Recently, he organised a mega event in Bihar's Patna which triggered a political row in the state and beyond. BJP leaders support the preacher, while most of the Opposition leaders criticize him.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed Shastri's religious event- 'Samagam' in Patna.

"...Were all those who are saying this, born during freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?..," the Bihar CM reacted to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's reported statement "Bihar will ignite the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ fire".

Lalu Yadav's reaction

"Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he a Baba?," says former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked why was Dhirendra Shastri not stopped from holding an event in Patna.

His son and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav also reacted to Shastri's event in Patna. He accused Baba Bageshwar of abusing the people of the state. Yadav, who had earlier opposed the visit of the self-style godman, said a few people are behind this 'politics to break the nation'.

"...this Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' and 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar... these politics is being done to divide the country," Tej Pratap, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, told media in Patna.

