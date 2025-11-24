Dharmendra dies: President Murmu, PM Modi express anguish over Bollywood He-Man's demise Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", died on Monday. He was 89.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed pain over the demise of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last in Mumbai today following a prolonged illness. Hailing his legacy and memorable performances in his acting career, President Murmu said Dharmendra's work will continue to inspire young generations of artists.

"The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the President posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Dharmendra's death. He hailed Dharmendra as an iconic film personality and a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

Amit Shah mourns Dharmendra' demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a heartfelt post on X, described the loss as “irreparable,” remembering Dharmendra as a man from an ordinary background who carved out an indelible identity through his talent and humility.

“The demise of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he created his indelible identity in the film industry.Dharmendra ji was one of those select actors whose every character he touched came alive, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will always remain among us.May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow,” he posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Dharmendra

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi hailed Dharmendra’s contribution for the Indian cinema, offering his condolences.

“The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans,” he posted on X.

Huge loss to film industry, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed anguish over the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, calling it a huge loss for the film industry.

"Dharmendra was not just a good actor but also a good and simple human being. I had a personal connection with him. He was committed to the country and the farmers. His work in films cannot be forgotten. The film industry has suffered a huge loss with his passing away. He used to come and meet me. I have good relations with his sons and Hema Malini ji," he said.

Maharashtra CMO pays tributes to Dharmendra

Maharashtra CM office paid tributes to the Bollywood He-Man, calling his demise a big loss for the industry.

"Expressing grief over the passing of the brilliant star who illuminated the golden era of Indian cinema, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has offered heartfelt tributes to veteran actor Padma Bhushan Dharmendra. From playing dreamy, youthful romantic roles to powerful and intense characters, the veteran actor Dharmendra—who later earned the title of Bollywood’s “He-Man”—will forever remain in the memories of film lovers, said Chief Minister Fadnavis...The passing of veteran actor Dharmendra has brought immense sorrow to the Deol family as well as to his countless fans. We share in their grief and pray that God gives them the strength to bear this loss. With his demise, the film industry has suffered a tremendous loss, and we pay heartfelt homage to him, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," the X post read.

CM Yogi expresses anguish

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to Dharmendra, calling his death an irreparable loss to the cinema.

“The passing away of the popular film actor Shri Dharmendra Ji is extremely tragic and an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema. Humble tribute to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and grants strength to the grieving family and his fans to bear this immense sorrow,” he posted on X.

Dharmendra, veteran actor who was also known as the He-Man of Bollywood, died at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson from the actor's family.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

The Sholay actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for over 10 days earlier this month. However, his health had improved, and he was taken back home for treatment.