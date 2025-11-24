Dharmendra death: Bollywood He-Man's brief political chapter remembered after his demise The passing of the 89-year-old actor was confirmed by a family spokesperson. The veteran Sholay star had been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for more than ten days earlier this month. His condition had reportedly improved, and he was discharged to continue treatment at home.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who died after a long illness on Monday, leaves behind not only an extraordinary film career but also a short chapter in Indian politics. The actor surprised many in 2004 when he stepped away from film sets and entered the electoral field as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

Although born in Sahnewal near Ludhiana, Dharmendra’s warmth and fame quickly won over voters in the desert state. His campaign events attracted huge crowds, drawn by his star status as well as his candid statements. While the BJP, led then by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, eventually lost the general election, Dharmendra managed a convincing personal win. He defeated Congress leader Rameshwar Lal Dudi by nearly 60,000 votes, marking a strong debut in public life.

His term concluded in 2009, and Dharmendra chose not to contest again. A year later, during an event in Ludhiana, he openly expressed regret about entering politics.

Several Bollywood actors attend Dharmendra’s last rites

Dharmendra was laid to rest in Mumbai, with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby performing the final rites. Several Bollywood actors were present to pay their respects.

Dharmendra was laid to rest in Mumbai, with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby performing the final rites. Several Bollywood actors were present to pay their respects.

President Murmu, PM Modi pay respect

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep anguish over Dharmendra’s demise, hailing his legacy and memorable performances in his acting career.

"The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the President posted on X.

PM Narendra Modi also condoled Dharmendra's death, calling it the "end of an era".

"The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

