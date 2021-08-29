Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
15 people injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Dharavi; 5 critical after severe burns

At least 15 people suffered injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a minor fire at a shanty in Maharashtra's Dharavi.

New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2021 16:37 IST
dharavi cylinder blast
Image Source : ANI

The incident happened in the Shahu Nagar locality Sunday afternoon.

At least 15 people suffered injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a minor fire at a shanty in Maharashtra's Dharavi. Of these, five are said to be critical as they received severe burns. 

The incident happened in the Shahu Nagar locality Sunday afternoon. Those injured were rushed to nearby Sion hospital. 

An official said three fire engines were rushed to douse the fire. Cooling operation is underway. 

