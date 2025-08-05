Dharali tragedy: 'I pray for the well-being of all the victims', says PM Modi Dharali cloudburst: PM Modi assured central help and said the teams are engaged in every possible effort for the rescue of the people.

Uttarkashi:

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief to the people affected by the cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Dharali. He said he has spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and received updated information about the situation. PM Modi also assured central help and said the teams are engaged in every possible effort for the rescue of the people.

Dharali tragedy: PM Modi expresses grief

"I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and received information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," PM Modi said in a post.

Amit Shah speaks to CM Dhami

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and check about the flash flood at Dharali. He also ordered the dispatch of seven rescue teams to assist the affected people.

"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood in Dharali (Uttarkashi) to get information about the incident. Three ITBP teams, stationed nearby, have been sent to the spot while four NDRF teams have also been dispatched and they will reach soon and engage in rescue operations," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Massive cloudburst hits Dharali

The development comes as a massive cloudburst led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri with several houses getting damaged or swept away in the raging waters and at least four people killed, officials said.

In the meantime, a 16-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team reached Dharali from its 12th battalion stationed at Matli in Uttarakhand while another unit of the same strength has also been asked to rush to the cloudburst site, the officials said.