Jharkhand: 3 dead, many feared trapped after illegal coal mine collapses in Dhanbad | VIDEO

Dhanbad coal mine collapse: A portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed on Friday.

Dhanbad Updated on: June 09, 2023
Dhanbad coal mine collapse: At least three died and many feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad today (June 9).

A portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed on Friday. "A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report," said Sanjeev Kumar, SSP Dhanbad.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

