Dhal Singh Bisen sworn in as Uttarakhand Governor, vows to work for state's prosperity

Dr Dhal Singh Bisen was sworn in as the Governor of Uttarakhand on Monday. The Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, administered the oath to him.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Dehradun and was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, and several other senior officials.

Bisen thanks President Murmu, others

After taking oath as the Governor, Bisen thanked President Droupadi Murmu and India's top leadership for providing him the opportunity to serve the 'Devbhoomi'. He said Uttarakhand is not just a state, but a centre of faith and culture.

"It is the land of the four sacred Dhams and is also home to other profoundly divine and holy sites, such as Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham," he told reporters. "This land is world-renowned for its unique tourist destinations. Beyond being a Devbhoomi, it is also a Veer Bhoomi where, in almost every family, at least one member serves in the armed forces to protect the nation."

Bisen hails Uttarakhand's women, farmers, youth

He said Uttarakhand's women are remarkably "empowered and inspiring", and the state's farmers and youth are working exceptionally hard and are quite resilient. Because of them and their continued hard work, Uttarakhand is advancing rapidly across various stages of development.

"As Governor, my primary objectives include upholding constitutional values, maintaining the dignity of this office, and, in collaboration with the state government and the people, accelerating initiatives in education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, environmental conservation, employment, and public welfare. Ensuring peace, security, and prosperity for this Devbhoomi remains our ultimate goal," he said.

Bisen succeeds Gurmit Singh

Bisen succeeds Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired), who served as Uttarakhand's governor for more than five years.

Bisen, whose appointment was announced by President Droupadi Murmu on October 12, brings decades of legislative and administrative experience. A four-time MLA and former Balaghat MP, Bisen has served as a Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister and handled important portfolios like school education, forest, transport and mines.