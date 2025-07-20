DGCA withdraws window shade advisory for flights at IAF airports, photography ban continues Earlier in May, the aviation watchdog had directed commercial airlines, charter, and private jet operators to ensure window shades of aircraft, except on emergency exit rows, remain closed during takeoff and landing at defence airports.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that airlines no longer need to keep window shades down during takeoff and landing at Indian Air Force Joint User Airports (JUAs). However, passengers are still not allowed to take photos or videos, either from the air or on the ground, at these airports.

What did DGCA say in its advisory?

The DGCA emphasised on Saturday that the prohibition on aerial and ground photography continues to apply to all aircraft operations at IAF JUAs. "Advisories to Air operators on the prohibition of aerial and ground photography and the lowering of window shades were issued as per instructions from the IAF to enhance operational safety at Joint User Airports (JUAs)," DGCA said in a statement.

"However, after receipt of revised instructions, lowering of window shades is no longer required, while the prohibition on aerial/ground photography remains in effect for all operations at IAF JUAs," it added.

Why were aircraft window shades at defence airports issued?

Earlier in May, the DGCA had issued a directive requiring all commercial airlines to keep aircraft window shades closed during takeoff and landing at defence airfields, especially those located near India's western border. The regulatory body had also asked airlines to alert passengers of the ban on photography and videography at military bases during their transit.

This regulation was introduced as a precautionary security measure following recent hostilities along the border with Pakistan. The rule was applicable until the aircraft reached an altitude of 10,000 feet after takeoff and once it descended to that level before landing. However, an exception was made for emergency exit rows, where shades could remain open.

The directive primarily targeted joint-use airports that cater to both civilian and military operations, aiming to prevent any unintended capture of sensitive military activities or infrastructure.

(With ANI inputs)

