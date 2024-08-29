Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.ALCHEMISTAVIATION.IN/ DGCA suspends permit of private flying training organisation after fatal incident

The DGCA has suspended the permit of private flying training organisation following a fatal incident. According to reports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the approval granted to Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd to operate as Flying Training Organization. The FTO will have to mandatorily undergo a de novo rectification process to ensure obligatory compliance.

The development follows after fatal incident at Jamshedpur Sonari airport. "On 20th August, a trainee aircraft of a flying training organisation Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd., engaged in local flying at Jamshedpur Sonari airport was involved in a fatal accident in which both persons on board i.e. trainee pilot and the instructor lost their lives. DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd. from August 23rd and 24th 2024."

"During the audit, several serious deficiencies and non-compliances of regulatory provisions were found. Consequently, DGCA has suspended the approval granted to Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd to operate as Flying Training Organization. The FTO will have to mandatorily undergo a de novo rectification process to ensure obligatory compliance," DGCA said.