Two SpiceJet pilots suspended due to pressurisation failure onboard Hyderabad-Jaipur flight

Two SpiceJet pilots suspended for four months

Two SpiceJet pilots have been suspended for four months, due to lapses that led to pressurisation failure onboard a Hyderabad-Jaipur flight in June. According to a senior official, the action was taken by Aviation regulator DGCA.

The lapses of the crew jeopardised the safety of aircraft and its occupants, as per the watchdog.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plan made an air turn back due to pressurisation failure on June 14 this year.

The official noted that the crew forgot to put the "bleed switch to 'ON' position during cockpit preparation, departure briefing and after takeoff checklist which resulted in pressurisation failure during climb".

Generally, the bleed air switch is used to maintain cabin pressure.

Captain Sunil Mehta, who was commanding the plane, and Captain Vikram Singh have been suspended for four months from the date of the incident, the official added.

The DGCA found that at the time of finalising "'after takeoff checklist', Singh called out bleeds 'ON', however, bleeds were still in 'OFF' position which resulted in pressurisation failure during climb", as per an order dated September 27.

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.

