DGCA shuts 32 airports till May 15 amid India-Pakistan military standoff | Check full list here The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has temporarily shut 32 airports in India for civilian flight operations until May 15, citing operational reasons amid the ongoing military standoff with Pakistan. The affected airports include major airbases like Srinagar, Amritsar, Jammu, and Leh.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations until May 15, citing operational reasons linked to the ongoing military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Key airports affected

The affected airports include several critical civil and military airbases, such as Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jammu, along with some strategically significant airfields in the border states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The full list of affected airports, as released by the DGCA, includes:

Punjab: Adhampur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Patiala Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh: Awantipur, Jammu, Leh, Srinagar, Thoise Himachal Pradesh: Kangra (Gaggal), Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Shimla Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Uttarlai Gujarat: Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar) Haryana: Ambala, Chandigarh, Sarsawa Uttar Pradesh: Hindon

Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) informing airlines, pilots, and ground staff of the temporary closure, which is effective from May 9 to May 14 (ending at 05:29 IST on May 15).

Impact on civilian travel and logistics

The sudden halt in civilian air traffic is expected to disrupt passenger travel and cargo operations across the region, particularly in key tourist destinations like Leh and Kullu, and major border cities like Amritsar and Jammu, which are crucial for both civilian and military logistics.

Military tensions escalate

The airspace restrictions come amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides reportedly increasing troop deployments and conducting extensive air and ground exercises near the border. The ongoing standoff has also seen an uptick in drone activity and reported artillery exchanges along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Focus on security and readiness

The DGCA has advised airlines and airport operators to adjust their operations accordingly and keep passengers informed of the latest developments. Meanwhile, air traffic controllers and ground staff at the affected airports have been put on high alert, with enhanced security measures expected to be in place for the duration of the closure.

(With PTI inputs)