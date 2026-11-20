The crisis at SpiceJet has deepened, with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing a show cause notice to the airline over repeated violations of aviation rules, mounting financial dues and widespread flight disruptions. The regulator has also raised concerns about the grounding of most of the carrier's fleet and its failure to present a credible plan to restore those aircraft to service, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The notice, issued on November 17, comes as the budget airline struggles to maintain its flight operations amid a worsening cash crunch. A large number of its flights have been cancelled in recent days, while others have faced significant delays, leaving passengers stranded and prompting a wave of complaints on social media. SpiceJet has been given seven days to respond, failing which the DGCA may pass orders against it without hearing the airline's side.

DGCA flags SpiceJet's flight cancellations and operational failures

The regulator has expressed concern over what it described as a continued decline in SpiceJet's operational performance. Its notice points to falling on-time performance, a growing number of delays and cancellations, and the airline's failure to operate according to its approved schedules.

The DGCA has also questioned the airline's passenger facilitation arrangements, saying it has not done enough to reduce the inconvenience caused by disruptions across its domestic and international networks.

The extent of the disruption is reflected in the latest operational data. According to Ministry of Civil Aviation figures for November 19, SpiceJet recorded an on-time performance of just 25%. The corresponding figure was above 80% for all other major Indian airlines. Data from leading airports and flight-tracking websites also indicated that the carrier had been cancelling well over half of its scheduled flights in recent days.

The growing disruption has triggered significant passenger backlash, with social media platforms filling up with complaints about cancellations and delays.

SpiceJet's financial crisis deepens as fleet shrinks

The airline's operational troubles are closely linked to its worsening financial position. A cash crunch, unpaid dues, grounded aircraft and delayed employee salaries have left SpiceJet in a precarious position, raising questions about its ability to sustain operations without an immediate infusion of funds.

Its domestic market share fell sharply to just 0.6% in October, compared with around 4% in January. The situation has continued to deteriorate in November.

The contrast with its earlier position in the aviation market is stark. In 2019, before the Covid pandemic, SpiceJet was India's second-largest airline, with a domestic market share of nearly 15%. It has struggled with liquidity problems for several years, with the financial difficulties becoming particularly severe after the pandemic.

The airline's operational fleet has now fallen to fewer than 10 aircraft, as it has been unable to meet payments to lessors. Several vendors, including airports and oil companies, have also placed SpiceJet on a cash-and-carry arrangement because of accumulated unpaid dues.

Under this arrangement, the airline must make payments on a daily basis to access services from these vendors, highlighting the extent of its working capital shortage.

SpiceJet announced earlier this week that its board had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to strengthen its finances. However, there is little clarity on when the proposed fundraising will be completed.

DGCA questions plan to bring grounded aircraft back into service

The regulator has specifically flagged SpiceJet's failure to submit a credible and workable plan to return its grounded aircraft to commercial operations. The airline's reduced fleet has severely affected its operational capacity and ability to maintain its approved schedules.

The DGCA has also received formal communications from foreign aviation authorities raising concerns about disruptions caused by SpiceJet's operations overseas. According to the show cause notice, these problems are directly linked to delayed payments by the airline to international service providers and vendors.

One recent example was the suspension of SpiceJet's check-in services by Dubai Airports last week over mounting unpaid dues.

DGCA raises concerns over insurance and international operations

Apart from flight disruptions and unpaid dues, the DGCA has flagged uncertainty over the renewal of SpiceJet's mandatory insurance coverage. It has also raised questions about the airline's compliance with eligibility requirements for operating scheduled international flights.

Under the rules, an airline must deploy at least 20 aircraft or 20% of its total capacity, measured by the average number of seats on all departures, for domestic operations. The higher of the two requirements applies.

The show cause notice therefore raises concerns extending beyond the airline's immediate flight cancellations, placing its fleet availability, financial obligations, insurance coverage and eligibility for international operations under scrutiny.

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