DGCA imposes fine on Go First airlines for leaving its 50 passengers at Bengaluru airport

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for the incident wherein 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident. "Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, and coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement. For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

Social media flooded with complaints

Earlier on the incident day, some passengers took to social media platforms and alleged that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged. Go First declined to comment on the incident.

However, in response to one of the tweets, the airline urged the users to share their details and said: "We regret the inconvenience caused". "Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!" said a tweet from a passenger named Satish Kumar.

Another passenger Shreya Sinha too complained on Twitter, saying, "most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia".

