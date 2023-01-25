How much flight ticket cost will be reimbursed if passenger downgraded involuntarily? DGCA's new rules

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for passengers who are unable to board due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline.

The reimbursement will be calculated as:

For Domestic Sector: 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes.

For International Sector: 30 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights of 1,500 km or less. 50 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights between 1,500 km to 3,500 km. 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights more than 3,500 km.

ALSO READ | Air India 'urinating' case: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty; airline responds

ALSO READ | After pee-gate, Air India modifies in-flight alcohol policy, issues do's and don'ts for cabin crew

Latest India News