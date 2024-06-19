DGCA bats for Gender Equality, issues advisory to increase women's representation in aviation sector

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released an advisory circular addressing 'Gender Equality in the Civil Aviation Sector.' This initiative is designed to guide aviation stakeholders in fostering an environment of gender equality within the industry. The circular highlights the principle of gender equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution and resonates with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) commitment to promoting equal opportunities in aviation.

The Circular is issued in line with the principle of gender equality that is enshrined in the Constitution of India and the International Civil Aviation Organisation's vision for promoting equal opportunities to achieve gender equality in aviation. The Circular aims to increase the number of women in various positions to a desirable representation of 25 per cent by 2025 within the aviation industry in India.

Recommendations of DGCA

The DGCA advisory urged stakeholders in the aviation sector to actively work towards increasing the representation of women within their workforce. It recommended the introduction of leadership and mentorship programmes specifically designed for women, aiming to cultivate future female leaders in the industry. Additionally, the advisory highlights the necessity of tackling stereotypes and gender biases that may exist within organizations. To further support female employees, the circular suggests implementing policies that promote a healthier work-life balance. It outlined various actionable steps for stakeholders to enhance their current policies and practices, ensuring a more equitable and inclusive workplace.

The advisory outlines several key measures that stakeholders should implement to foster a gender-inclusive work environment. These measures include adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace for all employees. Additionally, organisations are encouraged to set clear diversity objectives and develop HR policies aimed at achieving these goals.

DGCA advocates for comprehensive gender equity

The circular also emphasised the importance of diversifying the roles and responsibilities of women employees, allowing them to gain experience in various aspects of the aviation sector, highlighting the achievements of female role models and celebrating their successes is another recommended strategy to inspire and motivate other women in the industry. Furthermore, the advisory suggests additional supportive measures to create a workplace culture that is inclusive and equitable, promoting gender equality at all levels.

