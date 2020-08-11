DGCA bans use of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode airport during monsoon season after Air India crash

Image Source : PTI Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the accident site of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway in Kozhikode, on Saturday.

Use of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode Airport during the monsoon season has been banned, Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed on Tuesday. The decision was taken four days after a narrow-body B737 aircraft of Air India Express with 190 people on board overshot the runway and crashed at the Kozhikode airport amid downpour.

"As a means of abundant caution, we have stopped them from coming to Calicut till the Monsoon season," the country's aviation watchdog said in a statement.

Wide-body aircraft like B747 and A350 have a bigger fuel tank and can therefore travel longer distances in comparison to narrow-body aircraft like B737 and A320.

Wide-body aircraft operations were permitted at this airport from 2019.

The senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "The special audit will be done at airports like Mumbai and Chennai that are affected by heavy rains annually."

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages more than 100 airports in the country, including the one in Kozhikode.

However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both the pilots.

The airline on Tuesday said 74 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

A day after the crash, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had tweeted that the AAI and the DGCA "seem to have ignored" the proposal for using Engineered Material Arrestor System (EMAS) technology to ensure the safety of Kozhikode airport's tabletop runway.

The AAI works under the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The EMAS is a unique surface of special materials that is built at the end of the runway to stop the aircraft in its tracks if it has overshot the area while landing.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that the Kozhikode airport is equipped with Runway End Safety Area (RESA) as per the safety guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He said the provision of EMAS is not mandatory in a civil airport as per the ICAO guidelines.

A wide-body aircraft also needs a longer runway length to take off or land. The tabletop runway 10 of the Kozhikode airport is approximately 2,700 metres long.

