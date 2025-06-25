DGCA audits at airports including Delhi and Mumbai reveals safety lapses in wake of Ahmedabad plane crash The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed them to undertake the required corrective actions within seven days. The DGCA has confirmed that this surveillance exercise is part of a larger, ongoing effort to identify systemic hazards and enforce compliance.

New Delhi:

Eyeing to bolster aviation and passenger safety in the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash involving the London-bound Air India AI171 flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order on 19 June to launch a focused assessment of the country's aviation ecosystem. This initiative, aimed at identifying potential safety gaps and enforcing corrective actions, saw two DGCA teams led by the Joint Director General carrying out extensive surveillance during night and early morning hours at key airports, including those in Delhi and Mumbai, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Areas covered during surveillance

The surveillance exercise involved a detailed examination of several operational and technical domains that are critical to aviation safety. These included flight operations, aircraft airworthiness, ramp safety protocols, air traffic control (ATC) systems, and the integrity of communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) infrastructure. The assessment also took into account pre-flight medical evaluations for crew members. Throughout the process, ground activities and aircraft movements were closely tracked to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and to detect shortcomings that might compromise safety.

Findings related to aircraft maintenance and operations

The surveillance teams uncovered several concerning patterns, particularly in the maintenance and operation of aircraft. In many cases, previously reported technical defects had reappeared repeatedly, pointing to ineffective defect monitoring and inadequate rectification measures. Some aircraft systems had generated defect alerts that were not recorded in the technical logbooks, suggesting lapses in documentation and follow-up. Maintenance procedures were also found wanting in several instances. Work orders were either not properly followed or completely ignored, and safety precautions outlined in the Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM) were not always observed by maintenance personnel. There were cases where Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) failed to attend to identified snags, further raising concerns about procedural discipline and oversight.

Issues with ground handling and safety equipment

The inspection also highlighted deficiencies in ground handling equipment and safety protocols. Baggage trolleys and belt loaders were found to be unserviceable at certain locations, indicating poor upkeep and operational risk. Tool control procedures in line maintenance stores were not followed, leading to concerns over the reliability of routine maintenance work. Additionally, during aircraft inspections, several life vests were discovered to be unsecured beneath their designated seats, and the corrosion-resistant tape on the lower blade of a winglet was found damaged, pointing to inadequate pre-flight checks.

Airport infrastructure and vehicle compliance gaps

Several shortcomings were noted in airport infrastructure and vehicular safety compliance. At one airport, the centre line marking on a runway was observed to be faded, while the green centre lights on a rapid exit taxiway were found to be incorrectly aligned, as they were not unidirectional as required. The obstruction limitation data, which should be regularly updated to reflect new structures around an aerodrome, had not been revised for over three years despite visible new construction in the area. Furthermore, a number of vehicles operating in the ramp area lacked speed governors, a serious safety violation. These vehicles had their Aerodrome Vehicle Permits (AVPs) cancelled, and the drivers' Airside Driving Permits (ADPs) were suspended.

Airlines ordered to fix issues in 7 days

The DGCA teams also inspected a flight simulator and found that its configuration did not match that of the actual aircraft it was meant to represent. Additionally, the simulator software had not been updated to the latest version, raising concerns about the reliability of pilot training. In another case, a domestic scheduled flight had to be cancelled due to worn-out tyres. The aircraft was only cleared for service after the necessary maintenance was carried out to rectify the issue.

All findings from the surveillance have been formally communicated to the concerned operators. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed them to undertake the required corrective actions within seven days. The DGCA has confirmed that this surveillance exercise is part of a larger, ongoing effort to identify systemic hazards and enforce compliance. The ministry reiterated that such detailed inspections will continue in future.