Devotees throng Shiva temples across India on last Monday of Sawan | Video

New Delhi:

On the auspicious occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan, lakhs of devotees across the country thronged Shiva temples to offer prayers, seek blessings, and participate in religious rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Massive turnout in Varanasi, the city of Shiva

In Varanasi, a spiritual epicentre during Sawan, long queues of devotees lined up outside the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple since early morning. The temple administration, in coordination with district authorities, showered flower petals on devotees as part of a special welcome. The day began with Mangla Aarti, and heavy security and crowd management arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth darshan.

Devotional fervour in Uttar Pradesh

In Gorakhpur, worshippers gathered in large numbers at Baba Mukteshwar Nath Mandir, marking the culmination of Sawan rituals.

Prayagraj witnessed huge footfall at Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple, with devotees offering milk, bel leaves, and water to the Shivling.

At Shiv Ganga Temple in Moradabad and Dudheshwar Nath Mahadev Temple in Ghaziabad, worshippers performed special abhisheks and chanted mantras through the day.

Mumbai's Babulnath temple draws sea of devotees

In Mumbai, devotees braved monsoon showers to gather at the historic Babulnath Temple. The temple premises echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as rituals and offerings continued late into the evening.

Central India celebrates with grandeur

In Madhya Pradesh, the spiritual fervour was visible at Achleshwar Mahadev Temple in Gwalior and the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. A special Bhasma Aarti was performed in Ujjain, attended by hundreds, including state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who praised the arrangements and highlighted regional variations in the Sawan calendar.

Capital connect: Devotion in Delhi

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Shri Vednath Mahadev Mandir in Ashok Vihar. A large crowd also turned up at Shri Gauri Shankar Temple, marking the final Sawan Somvar with offerings and hymns.

Eastern devotion in Jharkhand

At the Shree Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple in Deoghar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, lakhs of kanwariyas and pilgrims gathered for darshan. The temple remained open throughout the day with strict crowd control measures.

A large number of devotees offered prayers at Sukreswar Temple in Guwahati on the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Saavan concludes in parts, continues in others

While most regions marked this as the fourth and final Monday of Sawan, Maharashtra and Gujarat will observe two more Mondays as per their regional calendars. Devotees in these states are expected to continue their rituals in the coming weeks.

Across the country, the last Monday of Sawan was marked by faith, tradition, and spiritual unity, with temples filled with chants, offerings, and an unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva.