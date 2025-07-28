Devotees flock in large numbers to Shiva temples across India on third Monday of Sawan Devotees across India observed the third Monday of the holy Sawan month with immense spiritual fervor, thronging major Shiva temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

New Delhi:

As the sacred month of Sawan continues, devotees across India observe the third Monday of the holy period with deep devotion and spiritual fervour. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sawan holds special significance in Hinduism, with Mondays (Somvar) being especially auspicious for worship and fasting.

From the early morning hours, temples across the country witnessed long queues of worshippers performing prayers, offering Gangajal, and seeking blessings. The third Somvar of Sawan saw an outpouring of faith as thousands of devotees thronged major Shiva temples amid tight security and religious arrangements.

Devotion across major temples:

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi: One of the holiest sites for Shiva devotees, the temple saw a massive turnout. Devotees stood in long lines to participate in the Mangal Aarti, while authorities arranged for flower showers (pushp varsha) on pilgrims, adding to the festive spirit.

Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Ahmedabad: The temple witnessed a significant crowd of devotees offering prayers and participating in rituals, highlighting the deep-rooted traditions of Gujarat during the Sawan period.

Gauri Shankar Temple, Delhi: Located in the heart of Chandni Chowk, the historic temple saw a steady flow of worshippers throughout the day, with people performing special Sawan pujas and lighting diyas.

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain: In Madhya Pradesh, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the temple was filled with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as devotees gathered in large numbers for the Mangal Aarti and darshan.

Baba Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar: Known for its massive Sawan gatherings, the temple witnessed a huge turnout of Kanwariyas and devotees who offered holy water to the Shivlinga and participated in special prayers.

Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Rajasthan: A significant pilgrimage site in the region, the temple hosted thousands of devotees who performed rituals with complete devotion.

Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple, Haridwar: On the banks of the Ganga, this revered temple welcomed large groups of pilgrims performing sacred rites and seeking divine blessings.

Nageshwar Nath and Kshir Sagar Nath Temples, Ayodhya: The city of Lord Ram also resonated with Shiva chants as devotees offered prayers at its renowned temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Significance of Sawan:

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is considered highly sacred for devotees of Lord Shiva. Many observe fasts every Monday, offer Gangajal (holy Ganga water) to Shiva Lingams, and chant mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya.” The Kanwar Yatra, where devotees carry Ganga water to offer at Shiva temples, also takes place during this period.

As the month progresses, the spiritual energy continues to rise with each passing Monday, culminating in Sawan Shivratri, a key festival celebrated with great pomp and devotion.

Authorities in various cities made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowds, ensure smooth darshan, and maintain safety amid the spiritual celebrations.