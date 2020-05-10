'Allow trains carrying migrant labourers to enter Bengal': Devendra Fadnavis urges Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devendra Fadnavis urges Mamata Banerjee to allow trains to enter Bengal

BJP leader and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the Railway Ministry has asked for permission for seven trains to carry migrant labourers from Mumbai to West Bengal, but, not even one permission has been granted has been granted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Fadnavis appealed to Mamata Banerjee to give permission "asap" so that migrant workers don’t go "on foot".

"Permission for 7 trains to carry migrant labourers from Mumbai to West Bengal has been sought from West Bengal Govt, but not even one permission has been granted. I appeal to Mamata didi to give permission as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Nearly 572 Indians who were stranded abroad due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown landed at the Mumbai international airport early Sunday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 62,000-mark today as the country recorded 62,939 cases with the death toll rising to 2,109.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage