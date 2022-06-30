Devendra Fadnavis likely to be Maharashtra Deputy CM after Nadda's request

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference, in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM-designate and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil are also seen.

After a surprise announcement that not BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, but Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, BJP president J P Nadda said that the central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government. Just minutes after his appeal, the party president said in a tweet that Fadnavis will be a part of the state cabinet. The question of whether or not Fadnavis will be the Deputy CM is still a mystery.

Nadda was speaking an hour after the CM announcement was made by Fadnavis after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Shinde at Raj Bhavan.

Nadda said that he made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnavis should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

The current leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that Shinde alone will take the oath of office at 7.30 pm while he himself will not be part of the new government.

