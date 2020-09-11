Kangana Ranaut tweets Bala Saheb Thackeray video, calls him 'fav icon'; Fadnavis reminds BMC of Dawood's home

Image Source : INDIA TV Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut and questioned BMC's demolition of her Bandra office

Moments after Kangana Ranaut in a scathing tweet questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi's "silence", former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis came out slamming BMC's inaction on Dawood Ibrahim. Fadnavis comments come after Kangana Ranaut called Late Bala Saheb Thackeray has her "favourite icon"

"Why was the whole issue given such importance. Kangana was not a national issue. You made it big. You [Govt] went and razed her office. Kangana Ranaut's issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). She is not a political leader. You don't go to demolish Dawood's home but you demolished her place," Devendra Fadnavis said.

However, earlier on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation denied in the Bombay High Court that it undertook the demolition of `illegal' alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here with ulterior motives.

Fadnavis comments comes hours after Kangana Ranaut tweeted an iconic video interview of Late Balasaheb Thackeray and called "Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of her most favourite icons".

"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become Congress ⁦

@INCIndia ⁩ I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?" she tweeted.

Kangana also questioned Sonia Gandhi for what she called "treatment given by Maharashtra government".

"Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?," she tweeted.

Kangana questions Sonia's silence

"You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene (folded hands) @INCIndia," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

This is for the first time that Kangana Ranaut has targeted Sonia Gandhi and mentioned her West origins.

