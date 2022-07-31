Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Desh ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: India TV decodes the mood of the nation

Desh ki Awaaz Opinion survey: What is the nation's opinion on the communal disputes, and the tensions that arose in states over the comments of an ex-BJP spokesperson? What is the people's take on the unrest created in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka over communal issues? India TV's Opinion Poll: Desh Ki Awaaz will bring you answers to all the compelling questions.

The results of the survey titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation) were telecast on India’s No. 1 news channel India TV today (Friday, July 29) from 4 pm onwards.

The India TV-Matrize Opinion Poll ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ was conducted from July 11 to 24, in 136 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies of India with a sample size of 34,000 respondents, among whom 19,830 were males and 14,170 were females.

The polls showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can register a landslide win on 362 LS seats out of a total of 543, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, a nationwide opinion poll by India TV-Matrize News Communication says.

