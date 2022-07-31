Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
  Desh ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: India TV decodes the mood of the nation

Desh ki Awaaz Opinion survey: The India TV survey has been done between July 11 and July 24. During this, the survey team reached 136 parliamentary seats in the country and got to know the opinion of the people.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2022 16:03 IST
Desh ki Awaaz Opinion survey: What is the nation's opinion on the communal disputes, and the tensions that arose in states over the comments of an ex-BJP spokesperson? What is the people's take on the unrest created in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka over communal issues? India TV's Opinion Poll: Desh Ki Awaaz will bring you answers to all the compelling questions. 

The results of the survey titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation) were telecast on India’s No. 1 news channel India TV today (Friday, July 29) from 4 pm onwards.

The India TV-Matrize Opinion Poll ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ was conducted from July 11 to 24, in 136 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies of India with a sample size of 34,000 respondents, among whom 19,830 were males and 14,170 were females.

The polls showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can register a landslide win on 362 LS seats out of a total of 543, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, a nationwide opinion poll by India TV-Matrize News Communication says.

