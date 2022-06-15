Derogatory language against PM Modi: FIR registered against Congress leader in Nagpur

Derogatory language against PM Modi: A former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An FIR was registered against the Congress leader at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night after local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP, Zone I, Sandip Pakhale. Nagpur (west) BJP unit president Vinod Kanhare is the complainant in the case.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts committed in public or obscene words spoken in public) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code against Hussain.

According to the complaint, Hussain had used derogatory language against the prime minister while addressing Congress workers during a protest held near the office of ED on Monday to express solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was quizzed in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

(PTI Inputs)

