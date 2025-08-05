Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim walks out of jail again, 14th parole in 8 years Escorted by heavy police security, Ram Rahim left the jail premises early in the morning and departed for the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. His release has once again drawn attention due to the frequency and duration of his paroles and furloughs.

Rohtak:

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was again released from Haryana's Sunaria Jail on Tuesday after being granted a 40-day parole. This marks the 14th time he has been allowed to leave prison since his imprisonment due to him being convicted of murder and rape cases.

Escorted by heavy police security, Ram Rahim left the jail premises early in the morning and departed for the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. His release has once again drawn attention due to the frequency and duration of his paroles and furloughs.

Earlier, on April 9 this year, he was released on a 21-day furlough. Prior to that, he had been granted multiple temporary releases, raising questions and drawing criticism from various quarters over the leniency extended to a convict in serious criminal cases.

Ram Rahim is currently serving a sentence after being convicted in multiple cases, including the sexual assault of two female disciples and the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati.