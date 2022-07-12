Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
  Jharkhand to have 14 new air routes, 3 more airports, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jharkhand to have 14 new air routes, 3 more airports, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Deoghar airport: Jyotiraditya Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand. The PM inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Deoghar Updated on: July 12, 2022 14:53 IST
Highlights

  • Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports.
  • He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.
  • Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand.

Deoghar airport: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports. He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand. The PM inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport. 

"Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity,” Scindia said.

The Deoghar airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

(With agency inputs)

