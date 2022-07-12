Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jharkhand to have 14 new air routes, 3 more airports, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Highlights Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports.

He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand.

Deoghar airport: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports. He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Scindia accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jharkhand. The PM inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

"Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity,” Scindia said.

The Deoghar airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News