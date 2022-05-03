You really know how to welcome a politician, please teach Danish population: Denmark PM to Indian community

Follow us on Image Source : @STATSMIN PM Modi with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

Impressed with a rousing crowd after witnessing a grand welcome to PM Modi in the Indian diaspora event in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen asked Indians to also teach danish people how to receive a politician.

Speaking at the Indian community event in Copenhagen, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen thanked eveyone and said, "I have to say that you really know how to welcome a politician... please teach the danish population on how to do it."

"It's a great pleasure to be here today with you. I am very honoured that we are able to welcome you, my friend, Prime Minister Modi to Denmark. Once again, welcome! I am also very happy that we are with all of you this afternoon," she said.

"I think together today we show how strong ties we have-of friendship, of families. All this is not least because of all of you. Thank you to all Indians living in Denmark & working in Denmark, making a real positive contribution to Danish society. Thank you all of you," Frederiksen added.

Addressing the Indian community, PM Modi also said that all Indians stand together for the defense of the nation and join hands in the nation-building.

"Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the power of the Indian community, which makes us all feel alive every moment. Thousands of years of time have developed these values within us," Modi said during his address.

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', in the auditorium with his Danish counterpart sitting in the front row, the prime minister also said that an Indian, wherever he goes in the world, contributes sincerely for 'karmabhoomi' (land of work), for that country.

"Prime Minister Frederickson being here today is a testament to the love and respect he has for Indians," he said.

