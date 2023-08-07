Demolition exercise in Nuh halted after stay ordered by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Demolition exercise halted in Nuh

Haryana: The district administration on Monday said that the demolition exercise in Nuh has been halted after stay ordered by Punjab and Haryana High Court. The demolition drive in the violence-hit district continued for four days. Continuing their drive against illegal constructions in Haryana's Nuh, district administration authorities on August 6 demolished a resturant-cum-hotel which was used by hooligans to pelt stones during the recent violence there. A team of police personnel was also deployed in the area during demolition action.

Curfew lifted for four hours

The curfew, currently in place in violence-hit Nuh, Haryana was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) today (August 7). However, police vigil is continuing in the district. The barricading and intense checking continued by the Haryana police.

Demolition drive in Nuh

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Nuh district administration razed down over 45 illegal shops in the Nalhar road area. Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. Meanwhile, the internet suspension in Nuh has been extended till Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups on Monday stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further."In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6," a police officer said on Friday.

Gurugram Police earlier said that it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts, following the clashes in Nuh."We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention," Varun Kumar Dhahiya, Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), told media on Friday.

