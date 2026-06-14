'Democracy under threat': Jagan Mohan Reddy claims YSRCP's Facebook page faces restrictions

Amaravati:

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that democracy and freedom of expression were "under threat" in Andhra Pradesh under the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government after the party's official Facebook page became allegedly inaccessible.

In a post on X, former Andhra Pradesh CM accused authorities of targeting YSRCP-linked digital platforms and supporters, describing the development as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent. He argued that social media remains one of the few avenues available to the opposition to communicate directly with the public and alleged that attempts are being made to curtail that space.

The opposition leader alleged that the restriction on the party's Facebook page followed the earlier takedown of YSRCP's official Instagram handle and reflected a broader attempt to suppress opposition voices.

Democracy is under threat

"Democracy is under threat in Andhra Pradesh," Reddy said, claiming that restrictions on social media accounts critical of the government reflect a pattern of political suppression.

In a post on 'X', Jagan said, "This is not just an attack on YSRCP; it is an attack on democratic values and freedom of expression. We only reveal facts, expose the government's failures and corrupt practices, and bring to light issues that affect the people. Silencing an opposition party's official handles, there by opposition voices for speaking the truth sets a dangerous precedent and is most undemocratic."

The former CM alleged that a pattern of suppression was emerging in the state, ranging from police cases against those questioning the government to restrictions on critical content online.

Jagan demanded the immediate restoration of the party's official Facebook page, claiming that such action was necessary to uphold democratic values and constitutional freedoms.

TDP rejects allegations

TDP spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar rejected Jagan's allegations and contended that the restriction of YSRCP's Facebook page was a legal consequence of violating cyber laws rather than an attempt to curb free speech.

Kumar claimed that Facebook's action under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, suggested the platform had found content linked to the page to be in violation of applicable laws.

He said that YSRCP owed an explanation to the public regarding the activities that prompted Meta to restrict the party's official page in India.

Kumar alleged that YSRCP-affiliated social media platforms had for years engaged in targeted trolling, dissemination of fake narratives, and circulation of defamatory content against political opponents.

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