Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has urged NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and DMK chief MK Stalin to rethink their stand on supporting the Delimitation will, which according to him, "BJP is bringing to steal seats." "BJP has analysed constituencies based on election results, they will determine how the 850 seats are formed, they know exactly which areas yielded votes for them," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also argued on the selection of Delimitation Bill committee members, saying, "Who selected Gyanesh Kumar and a former Supreme Court judge? PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The third member will also be chosen by Gyanesh Kumar." "The entire selection process has a flaw. At least, a leader from the opposition should have been included in the committee," he said. Regarding, Women's Reservation Bill, Thackeray said, "The bill has already been enacted. I am ready to support it immediately once the government tabled it in parliament. You are doing politics in the name of women and fooling women."

Delimitation Bill likely to be tabled in Special Parliament Session

The Centre is set to introduce a sweeping overhaul of electoral representation in Parliament, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies to facilitate the implementation of one-third reservation for women. The proposed changes, which include a fresh delimitation exercise to redraw constituency boundaries, are to implement the women's reservation provision without waiting for the 2027 Census.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, popularly referred to as the Delimitation Bill, is slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It proposes to increase the maximum strength of the Lower House from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies would rise from 500 to 650. The Bill also provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies over their existing strength immediately before delimitation.

The proposed legislative package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territory law amendment Bill. While the 131st Amendment Bill seeks to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for determining the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states, the 132nd Amendment Bill proposes to use the 2011 Census for delimitation and constituency boundary readjustment. The government has proposed that the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries remain frozen until 2051, with the new constituency map expected to be ready before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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