Speaking at a press conference, Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking forward the long-pending issue of women's reservation, which has remained unresolved for nearly three decades. He also welcomed the proposed 50% increase in the number of parliamentary seats, saying it would provide significant relief to southern states.

Naidu appealed to political parties to take a clear and unequivocal stand on women's reservation, recalling how opposition parties had disrupted parliamentary proceedings and prevented the passage of Bills during the previous attempt.

"Women also have aspirations. They want to be partners in building the nation. I am requesting everybody, do not repeat past mistakes," he said, adding that women's reservation was a long-pending and well-deserved demand.

Delimitation: Naidu backs 50% increase in seats

Addressing concerns over delimitation and its potential impact on southern states, Naidu asked opposition parties, particularly the Congress, to suggest a solution that would protect the region's political representation.

He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had represented Kerala in Parliament until recently, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra now represents the state. He also noted that Congress is in power in three states and supports the government in Tamil Nadu.

Naidu said delimitation based on the latest census could significantly reduce the political representation of southern states, potentially leading to resentment and a loss of their voice in Parliament.

He called for a 50% increase in the Lok Sabha seats of states alongside 33% reservation for women, describing the arrangement as a "win-win situation" that would satisfy all regions and political parties.

"What is the best way for all these things? 50% enhancement; 33% women reservation. It is a win-win situation for everybody. Everybody will be satisfied," he said.

Responding to a question on whether the current Delimitation Bill could be a win-win situation for all, particularly after the previous bill was described as the biggest defeat for the NDA and PM Modi in 12 years, Naidu rejected the characterisation.

He said the earlier defeat was not a loss for the NDA or the Prime Minister but a setback for women's political empowerment.

Naidu said Modi had remained committed to the issue and was bringing the Bill forward again despite opposition.

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