New Delhi:

Democracy has a tradition: Whosoever has the majority, calls the shots. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mustered a two-thirds majority, while Congress slept. It is not in Narendra Modi’s habit to lose. When the Delimitation Bill fell in Lok Sabha, Modi promised, “I am like the sea, will return”. For seven months, Amit Shah toiled day and night to muster a two-thirds majority.

Congress was busy polishing Rahul Gandhi’s image and the Leader of Opposition could not realise when the BJP pulled the rug from under his feet. Even luck favoured the BJP. Congress betrayed the DMK. Mamata Banerjee’s party disintegrated following her defeat. To pass the Delimitation Bill, BJP gathered more number that is required for a two-thirds majority. It was then that the government decided to reconvene Parliament.

Congress tried to scare the southern states by saying that the seats of northern states would increase and the South would lag behind because of less population. But yesterday, N Chandrababu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy removed those doubts. The rest was done by MK Stalin. The question now is: What is the problem with Congress if the number of Lok Sabha seats is raised to 850? What is the problem with reserving 33 per cent seats for women in an enlarged House?

Actually, Congress is not opposing the bill on merits. Even Sonia and Rahul Gandhi wanted to do the same when they were in power, but they could not muster the courage to do so. Their worry is that the credit for this gigantic change will now go to Narendra Modi. Modi will be scripting a new history, and Congress is unwilling to digest this. Secondly, there is fear in Congress circles that once delimitation is done and the number of LS seats is raised, Modi’s magic will come into play. The 2029 Lok Sabha elections may go in Modi’s favour. This is the fear that is troubling the Congress.

Sheesh Mahal: Kejriwal promised simple life, lived king-size

The fabulous Sheesh Mahal in Delhi would not have become a big issue if Arvind Kejriwal had not promised people that he would live in a cottage if he came to power, if he had not deliberately projected the image of a commoner and if he had not questioned how many air conditioners were fitted in former CM Sheila Dikshit’s residence.

I have seen Kejriwal’s interview where he said, “I’ve filed an affidavit saying I’ll neither take a bungalow nor a car, and if I did so, the public can catch me.” People of Delhi trusted him, but Kejriwal did the opposite of what he promised. BJP took advantage of this. The Sheesh Mahal did considerable damage to Kejriwal and his party in the Delhi elections. Now that elections in Punjab are due, the BJP wants the people of Punjab to come and see Kejriwal’s lifestyle as a CM and how he built a fabulous home for himself by spending people’s money.

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