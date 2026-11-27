Will the Delimitation Bill be tabled in the special Parliament session, which is going to reconvene on Monday, November 30? Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the sittings will be a continuation of Parliament's Monsoon Session and may conclude on December 3, depending on the business scheduled.

In a post on X, Rijiju said the government has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconvene the lower house on November 30 and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to call the upper house on December 2. He added that the session has been called to transact essential government business. "Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," he added.

Will the Delimitation Bill be taken up in a special Parliament session? 10 points

The Delimitation Bill is likely to be tabled in the special Parliament session, which will commence on Monday, November 30. The development comes amid speculation that the government may introduce legislation related to delimitation and women's reservation. However, Rijiju did not specify which bills or proposals would be taken up during the sittings

The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats to pave the way for bringing a 33 per cent reservation to women. The NDA government has maintained that delimitation is necessary to reflect updated census data and facilitate the women's quota bill in the lower house.

The Centre's renewed efforts to push the delimitation exercise have received a significant response from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). According to news agency ANI, citing party sources, the YSRCP is prepared to back the Delimitation Bill if it is introduced in Parliament, provided the proposed exercise ensures a fair balance between different regions.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has signalled to oppose the Delimitation Bill, once tabled in Parliament. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said, "Delimitation will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP’s politics."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK has signalled to support the proposed delimitation bill if Tamil Nadu’s existing share of parliamentary representation is protected. The DMK wants a freeze on seats based on the 1971 Census, which is set to end in 2027. According to DMK sources, the party wants this freeze to be extended by another 25 years through a constitutional amendment. If the Centre decides to accept these three conditions, then the DMK is ready to support the Delimitation Bill, party sources have informed India TV.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has warned that any party supporting the NDA on the proposed delimitation Bill would be betraying the INDIA bloc and should leave the opposition alliance. His remarks came amid a political debate over NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule's reported position on supporting the Bill without formally joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to reporters, Raut said he did not believe that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule would align with the NDA, given their political ideology and long-standing opposition to the BJP leadership.

In April, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill failed to pass the Lok Sabha test, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 against. Notably, the bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority, leading to its defeat in the House. Other two bills such as the Delimitation Bill 2026, the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill 2026 were dropped.

This time, NDA is firm on passing the Delimitation, other bills as Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BJP and around 30 more lawmakers who recently joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India and Shive Sena respectively from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In the Rajya Sabha, NDA requires 163 votes which has 155 votes. The NDA needs support of parties like Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party.

The Congress has opposed the Delimitation Bill, Women’s Reservation Bill. "As for delimitation, we have opposed it. Yet, you aren’t even discussing it. Let us sit down and talk first—invite all the political parties. Instead, you intend to push it through unilaterally. And there is another act of dishonesty that is plain for all to see: the Winter Session typically begins in the third week of November," Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told ANI.

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YSRCP signals support for Delimitation Bill with a condition; here's what the party wants