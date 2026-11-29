The Parliament's special sitting that begins Monday is expected to witness stormy proceedings, but the government remains confident of Delimitation Bill's passage in the Lok Sabha after the INDIA bloc failed to persuade Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin in making a U-turn.

The bills linked to delimitation and implementation of women's reservation requires a two-thirds majority for passage, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seems to have the numbers in its favour at present.

The NDA has 322 members in the Lok Sabha, including Speaker Om Birla, and with the backing of DMK's 22 MPs, its number rises to 344. Four MPs of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would also vote in NDA's favour, taking the tally to 348.

And with eight MPs of Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) voting in Delimitation Bill's favour, as widely expected, the number rises to 356.

The two-thirds majority mark

If all Lok Sabha members are present and vote, then the mark is 360. But the suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, and a likely absence of jailed Independent MPs Amritpal Singh and Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid could pull down the two-third threshold to 358, tilting the balance further in the government's favour.

A government functionary has said the Centre is confident of securing 371 votes for the passage, although he did not reveal details on who might back the BJP over the proposed legislation.

Surely, there are two independents who might vote in BJP's favour. Alongside, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has not cleared its stance on delimitation yet. The party, a constituent of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, has three Lok Sabha members, and many unverified media reports have claimed they could back the delimitation.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has three Lok Sabha members, has declared it would oppose the bill. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, with 37 MPs, would also oppose it. The remaining MPs Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction are also with the INDIA bloc.

BJP's appeal, PM Modi's swipe

Even though the numbers are tilting in favour of the Centre, the BJP has appealed to all MPs to vote in the favour of the three bills linked to delimitation and women's reservation.

On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a "naraz fufa" jibe at the opposition, saying those who dream of attaining power through discord and remain upset over the country's achievements should listen to Bhupen Hazarika's songs so that better sense prevails upon them.

"All Indians have resolved to make India a developed nation. Our languages and lifestyles may be different, but our resolve is one. But such things do not appeal to those who dream of attaining power through discord, who see India in fragments, who go around like 'naraz fufas' (disgruntled uncles) over the country's achievements. I would say that such 'naraz fufas' should listen to Bhupen Da's songs again and again," he said at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Hazarika.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also raises the ceiling for a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

ALSO READ:

OPINION | Delimitation Bill: While Congress slept, BJP mustered two-thirds majority