New Delhi:

The Modi government appears to have secured crucial support for the Delimitation Bill, with several opposition parties, including the DMK, YSRCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), backing the proposed legislation. On Saturday, leaders of the DMK and YSRCP met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured him of their support for the bill. With these parties extending their backing, the government is confident of securing the numbers required to pass the legislation in the Lok Sabha. Having faced a setback on the issue in Parliament earlier, the government has made extensive preparations this time to ensure adequate support from individual Members of Parliament (MPs) and avoid falling short of the required numbers. The development has also exposed differences within the INDIA bloc, with the DMK and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction breaking ranks with other opposition parties to support the bill.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of seeking political gains by redrawing the country's electoral map through delimitation. He questioned the need to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, arguing that the existing 543 seats were sufficient, and accused the BJP of attempting to "break the country".

The Congress is also stepping up its efforts to oppose the proposed legislation. The party has called the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala to Delhi, with sources indicating that it plans to have them address a joint press conference to challenge the government's move. Additionally, the Congress has summoned all its MPs to the national capital to discuss its strategy ahead of the special parliamentary session and coordinate its opposition to the Delimitation Bill.

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