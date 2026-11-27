Ahead of the special sitting of the Lok Sabha on November 30, the government has convened an important Union Cabinet meeting today, i.e., on November 30. According to sources, the delimitation-linked women's quota bill will be taken up during the meeting. Sources said the Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been convened at 1 PM at Sewa Teerth. The government has sent a communication to all ministers to ensure their presence. Amid this, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has indicated its willingness to support the proposed legislation, subject to safeguards for regional balance. According to news agency ANI, citing party sources, the YSRCP is prepared to back the Delimitation Bill if it is introduced in Parliament, provided the proposed exercise ensures a fair balance between different regions.

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