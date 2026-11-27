New Delhi:

Parliament is set to reconvene for a brief sitting from November 30, with the proposed Delimitation Bill legislation likely to be at the centre of political attention. The government has called the both Houses back to take up essential legislative business, but speculation is mounting over whether the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, could be introduced during the sittings and whether the ruling alliance can muster the numbers required to pass it. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday that the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to convene the respective Houses. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha has been asked to reconvene on December 2. The brief sitting is expected to conclude on December 3.

The sitting is being treated as an extension of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13. While the government is yet to announce the agenda for the upcoming proceedings, it is being reported that the Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the delimitation as well as the women's reservation bills at its meeting on Friday.

What is delimitation, and what does the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill seek?

Delimitation is the exercise of revising the boundaries of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies and determining how seats are distributed in accordance with the applicable population framework. The process is undertaken by an independent Delimitation Commission under constitutional provisions, including Articles 81, 82 and 170. The exercise is intended to ensure a broadly balanced population representation across constituencies while also revising the allocation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill seeks to modify provisions concerning the strength of the Lok Sabha and the distribution of seats among states and Union Territories. One of its major proposals is to expand the maximum strength of the Lower House.

Under the existing constitutional framework, the Lok Sabha can have a maximum of 550 members, comprising up to 530 representatives from states and 20 from Union Territories. The proposed amendment seeks to raise the ceiling to 850 members, with a maximum of 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

Delimitation Bill: Who supports it and who opposes it in Rajya Sabha

The proposed constitutional amendment will require a special majority in Parliament, making the strength of the ruling alliance and its ability to secure support from other parties crucial. In the Rajya Sabha, where the House has a sanctioned strength of 245 members and one seat is vacant, the NDA and Opposition will need to negotiate beyond their existing numbers if all members participate in voting.

Rajya Sabha alliance and party-wise strength

NDA 155 BJP 117 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 04 Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) 04 AIADMK 04 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 04 Shiv Sena (Shinde) 02 Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 01 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) 01 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 01 Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) 01 Jana Sena Party (JSP) 01 National People's Party (NPP) 01 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 01 Nominated members 07 Independents 03 UPPL (outside support) 02 Zoram People's Movement (ZPM, outside support) 01

The ruling NDA's listed strength stands at 155 in the Upper House. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which are counted as outside supporters, have two and one members, respectively. The INDIA bloc has a listed strength of 64 members in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress has 30 members, followed by the Trinamool Congress with nine and the Samajwadi Party with five. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have three members each. The CPI and Indian Union Muslim League have two members each, while Kerala Congress (M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and one Independent are also included in the Opposition tally.

INDIA bloc party-wise strength:

Congress 30 Trinamool Congress (TMC) 09 Samajwadi Party (SP) 05 CPI(M) 03 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 03 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) 03 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 03 Communist Party of India (CPI) 02 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) 02 Kerala Congress (M) 01 NCP-SP 01 Shiv Sena (UBT) 01 Independent 01 Total 64

Apart from the two major alliances, 25 members have been listed under the category of other parties and potential swing players. These include the DMK with eight members, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with five, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with four, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with three each, and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and DMDK with one member each.

Fencesitters and others in the Rajya Sabha

Party-wise seats

DMK 08 BJD 05 YSRCP 04 AAP 03 BRS 03 MNM 01 DMDK 01 Total 25

These parties could assume importance when the bill comes up for voting, particularly if the ruling alliance cannot secure the required special majority on its own.

Delimitation Bill: Who supports it and who opposes it in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha presents a different arithmetic for the proposed amendment. With three seats vacant, the House has 540 occupied seats out of its sanctioned strength of 543. If all 540 members participate in voting, a two-thirds majority would require 360 votes. According to the party-wise figures, the NDA has 322 members in the Lok Sabha, while the INDIA bloc has 183. Another 35 members are listed among other parties and independents, making their support potentially significant when the bill is put to a vote.

Lok Sabha alliance/party-wise strength

NDA 322 BJP (including Speaker Om Birla in the tally) 241 Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) 20 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 16 Shiv Sena (Shinde) 13 Janata Dal (United) 12 Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) 05 Jana Sena Party (JSP) 02 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 02 Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) 02 NCP 01 All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 01 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) 01 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 01 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) 01 Apna Dal (Soneylal) 01 Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 01 UPPL (outside support) 01 Zoram People's Movement (ZPM, outside support) 01

The INDIA bloc is listed with 183 MPs, led by the Congress with 98 members and the Samajwadi Party with 37. The Trinamool Congress and NCP-SP have eight members each, while the CPI(M) and RJD have four members each. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Indian Union Muslim League, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have three MPs each. The CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have two members each. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Kerala Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, MDMK, and Bharat Adivasi Party are listed with one member each, along with three independents.

INDIA bloc party-wise strength:

Congress 98 Samajwadi Party (SP) 37 Trinamool Congress (TMC) 08 NCP-SP 08 CPI(M) 04 RJD 04 JMM 03 IUML 03 Shiv Sena (UBT) 03 CPI 02 CPI(ML) Liberation 02 VCK 02 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference 01 Kerala Congress 01 Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 01 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 01 MDMK 01 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 01 Independents 03 Total 183

The remaining 35 MPs are listed under other parties and independents. The DMK accounts for 22 members, followed by the YSRCP with four and AAP with three. Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has two members, while AIMIM, the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), and two independents are also part of this grouping.

Other parties and potential swing players in Lok Sabha: Party-wise seats

DMK 22 YSRCP 04 AAP 03 Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) 02 AIMIM 01 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 01 Independents 02 Total 35

The listed numbers suggest that the NDA would need additional backing to cross the two-thirds threshold in the Lower House if all 540 occupied seats are represented in voting. The DMK, YSRCP, AAP, and other parties outside the two principal blocs could therefore become important in determining the outcome.

Why the bill failed during the previous vote in Parliament

The delimitation-linked legislation had previously faced a test in Parliament during a special sitting in April but failed to secure the required constitutional majority in the Lok Sabha. Of the 528 members who were present and voted, 298 supported the bill, while 230 voted against it. Under Article 368 of the Constitution, a constitutional amendment must be passed by a special majority, which requires at least two-thirds of members present and voting, in addition to the applicable majority of the total membership of the House. With 528 members participating in the earlier vote, the legislation required 352 votes. It fell short by 54 votes.

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