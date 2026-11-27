New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has made full arrangements to get the Delimitation Bill and Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament by a two-thirds majority. There were speculations about the government calling a special sitting of both Houses, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement. Lok Sabha will sit from November 30 till December 3, while Rajya Sabha will sit on December 2 and 3.

This will not be a special session because the monsoon session had not been prorogued since both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13. This session will continue. Last evening, Home Minister Amit Shah gave indications about the sitting while speaking on Constitution Day. Shah said Rahul Gandhi had stalled the women’s reservation law, but the government is determined to get the bill passed very soon.

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray have opposed the Delimitation Bill, but INDIA bloc partner NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has taken a different stand. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule said yesterday that there is nothing wrong in supporting the bill if it provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats in all states.

Since it is a Constitution Amendment Bill, it will require support of two-thirds of the members in both Houses. On April 17 this year, the government could not get the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha because it could get the support of only 298 members, less than the required two-thirds limit. This time, the government claims to have the numbers.

Speculations about a sudden convening of Parliament were rife when Prime Minister Modi told his ministers to remain in Delhi and avoid foreign travel. It is obvious that the passage of the Delimitation Bill will clear the path for implementation of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. The government had been trying to arrange a two-thirds majority for the last several months.

If you look at the chronology, you will understand. DMK walked out of the INDIA bloc when Congress joined the TVK govt in Tamil Nadu, 20 Trinamool Congress MPs walked out and joined an unknown party NCPI, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, 7 AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha joined BJP; Akali Dal returned to NDA after six years and now Supriya Sule-led NCP(Sharadchandra) MPs are ready to support BJP.

If you join all the dots, the picture will be clear. Those who have been watching developments closely were not surprised when Rijiju announced the dates of special sittings of both Houses.

Warning labels made mandatory on food packets: A welcome step by SC

In a landmark order yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered that separate red-coloured warning hexagon labels indicating high fat, high sugar, and high salt must be displayed prominently on all packaged food sold in India.

The court granted four months’ time to FSSAI to frame rules and gave one year’s time to make it mandatory for all companies. The court said FSSAI must set thresholds that are evidence-based, neither too low nor too high. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran said, India is facing a major public health crisis because of large-scale consumption of foods high in saturated fat, sugar and salt.

Right to Health is a fundamental right, and consumers have the right to know whether the packaged food they are eating are good for health or not. The bench said, it is “deeply troubling” that several multinational companies are adopting “double standard” by marketing foodstuff of inferior quality for Indian consumers companies to what they produce in the West.

The apex court directed the Centre to implement the 2020 food safety and labelling rules properly and create awareness about packaged food among children. The court said the school syllabus must not only include knowledge about healthy food for children but also convey realistic approaches. The court suggested workshops, other activities and awareness programmes for children in schools, so that they can know which food is good for health and which food must be avoided.

The PIL on packaged food was before the Supreme Court for the last two years. The bench directed FSSAI to inform the court about its draft regulations and the progress thereon from time to time. The apex court will take up the matter again after 10 weeks.

The apex court judgment will give big relief to consumers who buy packaged food products without knowing much about their contents. If companies start putting warning labels, it will be of much help to people who can take conscious decisions about their health.

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