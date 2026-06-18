Delimitation Bill back on Centre's agenda? Union Minister Ramdas Athawale drops fresh hint

New Delhi:

While opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) deal with a split, the Modi government is considering tabling the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament once again, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, or the Delimitation Bill was tabled during the extended Budget Session in April, but it failed the test in Lok Sabha.

But according to Athawale, the split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC and if six of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs decide to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), then it would boost the ruling coalition's numbers in the Lower House and pave the way for the government to introduce the bill again.

Further, Athawale claimed that several Lok Sabha members of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could also join the NDA. Also, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ending its decade-old alliance with Congress will only work in the NDA's favour, he said.

"Six out of nine MPs have come with Eknath Shinde. This has increased the strength of our NDA and the Mahayuti in Maharashtra," Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (RPI), told news agency ANI on Wednesday evening.

"A very good thing has happened now: the DMK has broken its alliance with the Congress Party. Several MPs from Mamata Banerjee's party have also joined us, and Lok Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party may also join us... The Modi government is going to pass the Delimitation Bill related to women's reservation (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam). It will be passed, and I believe we can have a two-thirds majority this time," he added.

Reportedly, the government is planning to reintroduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. As of now, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has 293 members in the Lower House. The NDA's strength would rise by 20 with support of TMC's rebel group.

It would further increase if there is another split in the Shiv Sena (UBT). Besides, the DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha members, distancing itself from the INDIA bloc will only be a boost for the NDA. Political observes feel the DMK could likely back the government on delimitation this time, increasing the NDA's numbers in the Lower House.

ALSO READ - TMC rebellion, DMK's fallout with Congress: Can NDA push through delimitation, women's quota bills?