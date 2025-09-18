Delhi YouTuber arrested for spreading misinformation about Mopa airport: 'Goa ka haunted airport' With the help of technical surveillance, police traced Vashisht to the Dwarka area in Delhi. He was taken into custody and brought to Goa, where he was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Panaji:

A Delhi-based content creator has been arrested by Goa Police after he posted a video on social media describing the Manohar International Airport in Mopa as “haunted.” The video, reportedly made to attract attention to his channel, triggered a police complaint for spreading fear and misinformation.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said that the case against the YouTuber was filed on September 15 at the Mopa Airport police station, as per PTI. A constable from the social media monitoring cell lodged the complaint, accusing that the video was promoting false and superstitious claims about the airport.

Police calls video ‘misleading’

The accused, identified as Akshay Vashisht, allegedly posted the video on the Facebook page ‘Real Talk Clips’ with the title “Goa Ka Haunted Airport.” According to police, the content in the video was misleading, aimed at creating unnecessary fear among the public while promoting the page.

Goa police traces Akshay Vashisht in Dwarka

The investigation is still ongoing.

About Mopa Airport

Manohar International Airport, also known as Mopa Airport, is Goa’s second international airport located in North Goa. Inaugurated in December 2022, it serves as a modern facility with a 3,750-meter runway and can handle around 4.4 million passengers annually. The airport features eco-friendly initiatives like a 5 MW solar plant and extensive tree plantations, making it India’s first IGBC Green Certified terminal.

It operates flights from several airlines including IndiGo and serves as a hub for Fly91.