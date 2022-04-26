Bid to incite communal tension busted, Delhi Police arrests youth for giving threats in video

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Delhi Police arrests one Sohail after he was seen giving threats in a video.

An attempt to incite communal tension was busted after Delhi Police arrested a youth named Sohail, a resident of Nur-E-Lai Ghonda area, who was seen giving threats in a video.

A video had surfaced from North East Delhi in which Sohail was seen making threats.

According to the video, Sohail was heard saying, "...Thackeray said that he will sing Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque on May 3... so we will send him to Hanuman ji... we are Muslim Baba..."

The video has surfaced amid the ongoing loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa row.

After the video came to police knowledge, Sohail was arrested and a case under section 153A has been registered against him.

Speaking on the matter, the DCP said that people have been informed that if they see any video which is being spread to harm communal peace, then they should report it to the police.

The cops have also informed that cases are already registered against Sohail. The DCP further said that during the interrogation it is being further ascertained as to why he made this video.

