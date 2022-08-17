Bag snatched from woman near South Delhi's Greater Kailash, case registered | Viral VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bag snatched from woman near South Delhi's Greater Kailash, police registers case | Viral VIDEO

Highlights Two unknown persons snatched the purse of a 45-year-old woman in South Delhi's Greater Kailash.

The Delhi Police lodged a case and a probe was initiated.

The victim is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and was staying in Delhi with her husband and daughter

Delhi woman robbed: The Delhi Police lodged a case and a probe was initiated after two unknown persons snatched the purse of a 45-year-old woman in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area. The victim is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and was staying in Delhi with her husband and daughter for treatment.

"Two unknown persons wearing helmets came on a motorcycle and snatched the bag from the victim while dragging her before she let go of the bag. The woman has sustained injuries after being dragged on the road. Contents of the bag included one mobile phone and other IDs alongwith an ATM card," said police.

The incident was caught on CCTV and was widely shared on social media. In the clip, the victim is seen walking with her husband and daughter on HRG Marg towards BRT when the accused rode past them on a motorbike and snatched the bag.

The Police have registered an FIR in the case under sections 379, 356 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

Police officials have confirmed all efforts are being made to nab the snatchers. A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received by the Greater Kailash-1 police station regarding snatching near M Block Market on July 3015 around 10 pm.

